Euronav NV Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:EURN)

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

Euronav has increased its dividend payment by 492.9% over the last three years.

Shares of EURN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.22. 16,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,489,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.50. Euronav has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $10.77.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35). Euronav had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 47.83%. Research analysts predict that Euronav will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on EURN shares. ING Group cut Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oddo Bhf cut Euronav from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet cut Euronav from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Euronav in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Euronav has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.10.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Euronav stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 32,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000. 26.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 77 vessels, including 10 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 19.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 45 very large crude carriers, two V-plus, 28 Suezmax vessels, and two floating, storage, and offloading vessels.

