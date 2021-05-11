Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.65

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

Spire has raised its dividend by 17.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Spire has a payout ratio of 61.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Spire to earn $4.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.9%.

Get Spire alerts:

Shares of NYSE SR traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.83. 584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,124. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.97. Spire has a 52 week low of $50.58 and a 52 week high of $77.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 52.94, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.66. Spire had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. Spire’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spire will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on SR shares. Mizuho initiated coverage on Spire in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Spire from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spire currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.30.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.