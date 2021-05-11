Acorn Energy (ACFN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Acorn Energy (OTCMKTS:ACFN) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th.

Acorn Energy stock opened at $0.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.00 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.47. Acorn Energy has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $0.70.

About Acorn Energy

Acorn Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and markets wireless remote monitoring and control systems for various markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Power Generation (PG) Monitoring and Cathodic Protection (CP) Monitoring. The PG segment provides wireless remote monitoring and control systems, and services for critical assets, which include stand-by power generators, compressors, pumps, pumpjacks, light towers, turbines, and other industrial equipment; and Internet of Things applications.

