Acorn Energy (ACFN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Acorn Energy (OTCMKTS:ACFN) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th.
Acorn Energy stock opened at $0.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.00 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.47. Acorn Energy has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $0.70.
About Acorn Energy
Further Reading: Market Capitalization
Receive News & Ratings for Acorn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.