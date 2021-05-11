The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Increases Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

The Timken has increased its dividend by 5.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get The Timken alerts:

The Timken stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.66. The stock had a trading volume of 489 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,295. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.59. The Timken has a 1-year low of $34.46 and a 1-year high of $92.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.65.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The Timken’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Timken will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Vertical Research assumed coverage on The Timken in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI downgraded The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on The Timken from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Timken currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $272,769.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,937,813.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 23,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $1,764,755.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,754,411.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,013 shares of company stock valued at $10,106,554 over the last quarter. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for The Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.