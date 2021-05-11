A.H. Belo Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:AHC)

A.H. Belo Co. (NYSE:AHC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

A.H. Belo has decreased its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get A.H. Belo alerts:

Shares of AHC stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.03. The stock had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,149. The firm has a market cap of $43.46 million, a PE ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 0.51. A.H. Belo has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $3.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.90.

A.H. Belo (NYSE:AHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter. A.H. Belo had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 3.89%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of A.H. Belo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

About A.H. Belo

A.H. Belo Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company in Texas. The company publishes The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; Briefing, a newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper, as well as operates related websites and mobile applications.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for A.H. Belo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.H. Belo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.