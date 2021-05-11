MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC Sells 414 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,963 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 26,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 291,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,081,000 after purchasing an additional 130,380 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2,596.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 22,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 21,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coyle Financial Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WTFC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

In other news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total transaction of $587,414.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,132.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WTFC stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,403. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $87.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.88.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.02 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.56%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.