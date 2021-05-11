Nkcfo LLC Sells 15,650 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Nkcfo LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,675 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 15,650 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 3.7% of Nkcfo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Nkcfo LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $9,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $196,613.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,809,172 shares of company stock valued at $530,603,599. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook stock opened at $305.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $304.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.35. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.69 and a twelve month high of $331.81. The company has a market capitalization of $871.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. Facebook’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.87.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.