Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,519 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 1.3% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 40,889 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,894,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 18,366 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 41,261 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after buying an additional 20,911 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,665 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 86,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,397,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT opened at $139.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.01 and a 12 month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.62%.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. FIX downgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.63.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $1,368,925.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,060,573.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock valued at $264,285,412. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

