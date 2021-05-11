ACG Wealth Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

ACG Wealth raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 219.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VGT. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

VGT opened at $362.87 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $238.58 and a 52 week high of $388.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $372.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $353.54.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

