5,716 Shares in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Bought by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Moderna by 14.4% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MRNA shares. Chardan Capital upped their target price on Moderna from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Moderna from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.61.

Moderna stock opened at $158.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.36 and its 200 day moving average is $135.47. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $46.13 and a one year high of $189.26. The firm has a market cap of $63.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.25, for a total value of $1,222,650.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,560.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total transaction of $1,644,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,454,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,562,578.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,731,720 shares of company stock valued at $838,205,524 over the last ninety days. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

