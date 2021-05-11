Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.700-3.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.60 billion-$8.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.55 billion.Activision Blizzard also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.700-0.700 EPS.

Shares of ATVI opened at $93.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market cap of $72.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard has a fifty-two week low of $66.59 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Activision Blizzard’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Argus upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $109.64.

In related news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 15,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $95.62 per share, with a total value of $1,434,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.