ACG Wealth Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

ACG Wealth increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $265.39 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $176.60 and a 1-year high of $278.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $267.98 and a 200-day moving average of $254.26.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

