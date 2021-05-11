Cowen Raises Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target to $360.00

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its price objective upped by Cowen from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on APD. Barclays cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.33.

APD stock opened at $293.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1 year low of $219.52 and a 1 year high of $327.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $286.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.53.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APD. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,162,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,415,809,000 after purchasing an additional 686,175 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $184,142,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,932,000. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth approximately $3,154,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth approximately $121,479,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

