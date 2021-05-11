Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,150 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its position in FedEx by 7.1% in the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 789 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.0% during the first quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 21,058 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,981,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $504,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in FedEx by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,685 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $511,000. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other FedEx news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total value of $2,733,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shirley A. Jackson sold 3,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total transaction of $923,826.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,991.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 162,648 shares of company stock valued at $47,657,847. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on FedEx from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.56.

Shares of FDX opened at $309.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $82.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $103.40 and a 52 week high of $317.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $286.81 and a 200-day moving average of $271.23.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

