Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 10.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,170 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $3,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.7% during the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 1.0% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its stake in Cigna by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Cigna by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,842 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 42,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.77, for a total value of $10,939,794.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,253 shares in the company, valued at $35,872,509.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total value of $4,873,006.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,503 shares in the company, valued at $13,959,559.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 230,000 shares of company stock valued at $57,094,033. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.13.

Cigna stock opened at $266.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $158.84 and a one year high of $272.81. The company has a market capitalization of $92.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.46%.

Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

