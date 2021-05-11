Cortex (CTXC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $17.76 Million

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. In the last seven days, Cortex has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. One Cortex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000709 BTC on major exchanges. Cortex has a total market cap of $98.52 million and approximately $17.76 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.05 or 0.00082857 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00019060 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.10 or 0.00059564 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00065404 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.33 or 0.00106756 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.04 or 0.00782834 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001730 BTC.

About Cortex

Cortex (CRYPTO:CTXC) is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs . The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Buying and Selling Cortex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

