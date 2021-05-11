Credits Trading Down 3.9% This Week (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 11th. One Credits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0869 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular exchanges. Credits has a market capitalization of $19.41 million and $2.15 million worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Credits has traded down 3.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Credits alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00020451 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003650 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00005169 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000184 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000031 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 42.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000910 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Credits

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Credits

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.