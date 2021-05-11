BitTorrent (BTT) Market Capitalization Tops $4.42 Billion

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 11th. BitTorrent has a market cap of $4.42 billion and approximately $1.58 billion worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitTorrent has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One BitTorrent coin can currently be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitTorrent alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00020451 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00028581 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00011698 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00015317 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003650 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00005169 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

About BitTorrent

BitTorrent is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,952,625,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BTTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.