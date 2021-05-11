Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) was downgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $94.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $92.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.58% from the company’s previous close.

PNW has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Siebert Williams Shank raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle West Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.88.

PNW traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.78. 2,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,267. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1-year low of $69.29 and a 1-year high of $91.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $696.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.94 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 18.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,051,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 618,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,482,000 after buying an additional 380,486 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 726,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,109,000 after buying an additional 279,556 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,592,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $861,738,000 after buying an additional 205,704 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,396,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,643,000 after acquiring an additional 187,866 shares in the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

