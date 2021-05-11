Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of Bankinter stock remained flat at $$5.55 during trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.78. Bankinter has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $7.09.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

