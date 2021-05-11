DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.75.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DRIO. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of DarioHealth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.60 to $22.25 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Aegis increased their price target on shares of DarioHealth from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of DarioHealth in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of DarioHealth in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of DarioHealth in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of DarioHealth during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in DarioHealth by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 51,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in DarioHealth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $547,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DarioHealth in the first quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in DarioHealth in the first quarter worth approximately $447,000. 22.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DarioHealth stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.78. 1,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,105. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.71 and its 200 day moving average is $18.25. The firm has a market cap of $259.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.34. DarioHealth has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $31.85.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $2.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 million. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 120.46% and a negative net margin of 337.55%. On average, analysts predict that DarioHealth will post -5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

DarioHealth Company Profile

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario Tools, which are devices that integrate with applications on a user's smartphone; DarioEngage, a population health management platform; and the Dario Loop, an AI-driven journey engine.

