Medifast (NYSE:MED) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Medifast (NYSE:MED) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 12.690-14.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.19 billion.

Shares of MED stock traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $292.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,450. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $231.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.42. Medifast has a 1-year low of $84.75 and a 1-year high of $296.50.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $340.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.12 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 80.07% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Medifast will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.30%.

MED has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Medifast from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $225.04 per share, with a total value of $40,507.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

