Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) posted its earnings results on Monday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:ADMS traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $5.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,010. The company has a market capitalization of $219.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.96. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $9.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.86.

ADMS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $7.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

In other news, Director Spyridon Papapetropoulos purchased 5,975 shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $30,233.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,975 shares in the company, valued at $80,833.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 19.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications, as well as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in patients with Parkinson's disease experiencing OFF episodes; and OSMOLEX ER, an extended release tablet to treat Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients.

