3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $17.77, but opened at $19.73. 3D Systems shares last traded at $20.76, with a volume of 86,539 shares.

The 3D printing company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 24.61%. The business had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DDD shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on 3D Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum cut 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley raised their price objective on 3D Systems from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.86.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DDD. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 57,200 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in 3D Systems by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102,230 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 20,536 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in 3D Systems during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in 3D Systems during the fourth quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in 3D Systems by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.25.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

