Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Delivery Hero (DHER)

Delivery Hero (ETR: DHER) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/6/2021 – Delivery Hero was given a new €180.00 ($211.76) price target on by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Delivery Hero was given a new €155.00 ($182.35) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Delivery Hero was given a new €173.00 ($203.53) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Delivery Hero was given a new €150.00 ($176.47) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Delivery Hero was given a new €147.00 ($172.94) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Delivery Hero had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

4/28/2021 – Delivery Hero was given a new €160.00 ($188.24) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Delivery Hero was given a new €150.00 ($176.47) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Delivery Hero was given a new €128.00 ($150.59) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Delivery Hero was given a new €173.00 ($203.53) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Delivery Hero was given a new €166.00 ($195.29) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Delivery Hero was given a new €160.00 ($188.24) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Delivery Hero was given a new €166.00 ($195.29) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Delivery Hero was given a new €147.00 ($172.94) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Delivery Hero was given a new €147.00 ($172.94) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Delivery Hero was given a new €160.00 ($188.24) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Delivery Hero was given a new €173.00 ($203.53) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Delivery Hero was given a new €135.00 ($158.82) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Delivery Hero was given a new €147.00 ($172.94) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Delivery Hero had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

3/16/2021 – Delivery Hero was given a new €140.00 ($164.71) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – Delivery Hero was given a new €128.00 ($150.59) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ETR DHER traded down €7.70 ($9.06) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €117.55 ($138.29). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 573,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,556. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.13, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €121.78 and a 200-day moving average price of €116.36. Delivery Hero SE has a 12-month low of €79.34 ($93.34) and a 12-month high of €145.40 ($171.06).

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

