PGGM Investments Purchases New Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 13,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the first quarter worth $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 172.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 367.6% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 1,204.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALB shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $174.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.75.

In other news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $2,356,680.28. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $227,449.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,724,223.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,477 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,196. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $159.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $56.17 and a 52 week high of $188.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 44.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.96.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $829.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.03 million. Analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.83%.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.