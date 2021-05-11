SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,718 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF comprises 1.6% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC owned about 1.25% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF worth $4,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,356,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,837,000 after purchasing an additional 58,528 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 75,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the first quarter worth $2,446,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 7,795 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF stock opened at $61.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.75. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $30.93 and a twelve month high of $62.86.

