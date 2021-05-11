First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Stock Holdings Decreased by Manchester Financial Inc.

Manchester Financial Inc. reduced its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,750.0% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SKYY opened at $92.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.77. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $62.70 and a 52 week high of $112.02.

