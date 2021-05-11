Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Purchased by Manchester Financial Inc.

Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 131.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 31.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $18.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $12.18 and a 52-week high of $19.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.20.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.66%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARCC. TheStreet raised Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ares Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.56.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.