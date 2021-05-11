AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Bought by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,389,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,022,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,391,000 after buying an additional 5,342,977 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $32,666,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 8,281.1% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,840,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,841,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $668,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $85,033.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,376,712.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $133,802.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,850 shares in the company, valued at $605,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AGNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AGNC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.45.

AGNC opened at $18.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.41 and a twelve month high of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.84 and a beta of 0.96.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a apr 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.4%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

