Sycale Advisors NY LLC Buys 15,394 Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

Sycale Advisors NY LLC lifted its stake in shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,394 shares during the quarter. HUYA accounts for about 1.0% of Sycale Advisors NY LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sycale Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in HUYA were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HUYA. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HUYA during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of HUYA by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in HUYA during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in HUYA during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in HUYA by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUYA stock opened at $14.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.23. HUYA Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.98 and a 52 week high of $36.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 0.96.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.14. HUYA had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that HUYA Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HUYA shares. CLSA cut HUYA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. 86 Research upgraded HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered HUYA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered HUYA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.14.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. Its live streaming content covers a library of games, including mobile, PC, and console games; and other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

