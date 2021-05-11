SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 29,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 10,861 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 262,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,816,000 after purchasing an additional 47,700 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on XOM. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. DZ Bank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.15.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.84 on Tuesday, reaching $61.74. The company had a trading volume of 270,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,877,539. The firm has a market cap of $261.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $64.02.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.