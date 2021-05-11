SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,811 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSP. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 1,605.0% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 697,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,396,000 after purchasing an additional 656,130 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,193,000. Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,425,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,523,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $493,000.

NYSEARCA PSP traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,797. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.83. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $8.59 and a 52 week high of $15.88.

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

