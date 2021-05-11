Loveless Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FHLC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 373.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.09. The stock had a trading volume of 737 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,841. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.27. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $62.54.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.