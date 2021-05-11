Loveless Wealth Management LLC Purchases 600 Shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITM. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $167,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 251,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,093,000 after purchasing an additional 27,933 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 28,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $797,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ITM traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.57. 7,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,223. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.65. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $48.94 and a 12 month high of $52.38.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

