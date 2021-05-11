White Pine Investment CO Takes Position in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE)

White Pine Investment CO acquired a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000. White Pine Investment CO owned 0.11% of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 172.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 21,120 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the fourth quarter worth $26,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA QQQE traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.09. 7,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,980. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.89 and its 200-day moving average is $75.17. Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 52-week low of $51.04 and a 52-week high of $81.33.

