ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Position Raised by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,035 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $3,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors increased its holdings in ANSYS by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 27,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,029,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in ANSYS by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.47, for a total value of $347,441.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,607,730.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Janet Lee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.18, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,206,233.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $7,221,645 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANSYS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $392.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.38.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $319.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.12 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $356.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $350.04. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.53 and a 52-week high of $413.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $372.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.75 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. As a group, analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.