Executive Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,598 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chewy by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,658 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Chewy by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,518,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,357,000 after acquiring an additional 591,960 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Chewy by 140.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 699,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,851,000 after acquiring an additional 408,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,637,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chewy by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 715,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,279,000 after acquiring an additional 256,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Chewy alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CHWY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chewy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chewy from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.45.

In other Chewy news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $993,714.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,590 shares in the company, valued at $6,750,330. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $501,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,190,469 shares of company stock valued at $504,577,145 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $65.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.74 and a beta of 0.26. Chewy, Inc. has a one year low of $36.65 and a one year high of $120.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.12.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.