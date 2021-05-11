BMO Capital Markets Increases Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target to $88.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.86% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens upgraded Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Centene has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.77.

Get Centene alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CNC traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.37. 19,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,837,587. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.77. Centene has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $72.31.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Centene will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $487,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,883 shares of company stock valued at $1,744,150 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter worth about $360,572,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Centene by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,444,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809,039 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP boosted its position in shares of Centene by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,163,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,932,000 after purchasing an additional 954,122 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,529,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,888,000 after purchasing an additional 720,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,993,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,682,000 after acquiring an additional 658,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.