Executive Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Equinix makes up approximately 0.9% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $7,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 1,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 43 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $936.00 to $932.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $827.21.

EQIX opened at $715.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $64.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $697.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $704.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $586.73 and a 52-week high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 50.33%.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 59 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.64, for a total value of $42,694.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $692.69, for a total value of $653,206.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,099,135.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,836 shares of company stock worth $6,692,520 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

