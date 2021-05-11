Executive Wealth Management LLC Has $26.57 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 236.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 471,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331,190 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $26,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,052,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,172,000 after purchasing an additional 138,080 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 12,236 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 292,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,168,000 after buying an additional 75,692 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 964,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,409,000 after buying an additional 175,517 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $856,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $57.84 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $39.74 and a 1-year high of $61.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.65.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

