Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) Declares $0.47 Quarterly Dividend

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.471 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th.

Westlake Chemical Partners has raised its dividend payment by 30.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Westlake Chemical Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 89.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Westlake Chemical Partners to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.89 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.9%.

NYSE:WLKP traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,489. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.97. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 1 year low of $17.09 and a 1 year high of $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a current ratio of 7.91.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 6.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Westlake Chemical Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

In other news, Director G Stephen Finley purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.47 per share, for a total transaction of $93,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,880. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

