Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) Plans $0.03 Annual Dividend

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0266 per share on Friday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th.

Grupo Supervielle has a payout ratio of 8.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Grupo Supervielle to earn $0.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.8%.

Get Grupo Supervielle alerts:

SUPV stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.77. 804,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,473,714. The company has a market cap of $161.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.64, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.77 and its 200-day moving average is $1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Grupo Supervielle has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $3.68.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $130.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.94 million. Grupo Supervielle had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 4.77%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Supervielle will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SUPV shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Grupo Supervielle Company Profile

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal and Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit cards, debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Supervielle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Supervielle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.