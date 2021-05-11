PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PMF)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th.
PMF traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $14.70. 59,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,154. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.07 and a fifty-two week high of $14.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.04.
About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund
