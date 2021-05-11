PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PMF)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th.

PMF traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $14.70. 59,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,154. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.07 and a fifty-two week high of $14.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.04.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

