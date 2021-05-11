John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) to Issue $0.14 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th.
NYSE HTD traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $24.61. The stock had a trading volume of 85,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,303. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 52-week low of $16.61 and a 52-week high of $24.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.70 and a 200-day moving average of $21.71.
About John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund
Featured Story: Equity Income
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.