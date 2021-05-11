John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) to Issue $0.14 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th.

NYSE HTD traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $24.61. The stock had a trading volume of 85,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,303. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 52-week low of $16.61 and a 52-week high of $24.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.70 and a 200-day moving average of $21.71.

About John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

