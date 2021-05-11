The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Position Reduced by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,211 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 35,744,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,019,622,000 after buying an additional 4,110,503 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,060,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,298,959,000 after buying an additional 1,609,391 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,213,394,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,888,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $557,891,000 after buying an additional 87,586 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,625,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $429,505,000 after buying an additional 157,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TD. Barclays increased their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $83.00 to $86.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.38.

NYSE:TD opened at $70.93 on Tuesday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $37.62 and a 1-year high of $71.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.6314 per share. This is an increase from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.16%.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

