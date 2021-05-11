Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $182,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1,227.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 231.5% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the first quarter worth $90,000.

Shares of EWT opened at $63.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.95. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1 year low of $36.28 and a 1 year high of $65.58.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

