The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Holdings Decreased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,439 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $9,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Progressive by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of The Progressive by 81.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the first quarter worth $34,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in The Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Get The Progressive alerts:

In other The Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $1,096,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,410,699.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $127,375.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,319 shares in the company, valued at $3,204,246.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,488 shares of company stock worth $1,343,380 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $105.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.68. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $71.25 and a twelve month high of $107.15. The company has a market cap of $61.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. Analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

PGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Edward Jones raised The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.69.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.