Hills Bank & Trust Co Purchases Shares of 800 Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.77.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $143.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.61. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.13 and a 1-year high of $144.54. The firm has a market cap of $60.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.27%.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 1,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $155,110.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,434,641.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 17,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,024,345.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,929,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,812 shares of company stock valued at $4,353,766 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

