Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Northland Securities from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 8.35% from the company’s previous close.

ESPR has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $191.00 to $111.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $90.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.27.

NASDAQ ESPR opened at $22.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.57. The stock has a market cap of $624.45 million, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.48. Esperion Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $53.73.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($1.42). Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 629.88% and a negative net margin of 46.15%. The business had revenue of $8.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.84) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 344.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will post -4.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $18,200,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

